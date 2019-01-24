Level 2 Legal Solutions Celebrates 10-Year Milestone

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level 2 Legal Solutions , a global eDiscovery and managed review company, and trusted partner of Fortune 500 companies, AmLaw 100 law firms and trial attorneys, today announces the celebration of its 10-year anniversary. It also announces its 2019 growth plans and its vision for how it will keep the “Yours to count on” promise to clients.



Over the past 10 years, Level 2 Legal Solutions has built its stellar reputation on distinctive qualities, such as 24/7 availability, team continuity, solid technology, respect and trust. The company prides itself on its tremendous growth from repeat and referral clients. Although the eDiscovery industry has recently seen a rapid increase in mergers and acquisitions, Level 2 Legal is standing strong on its own and has a vision of expanding its services, executive team and technologies to address emerging client needs.

“We founded the company 10 years ago on the single idea that our team enjoyed working together, and that unique chemistry among respected friends would allow us to take our core business to the next level,” states Joey Seeber, chief executive officer of Level 2 Legal Solutions. “This commitment to each other and to the ‘Yours to count on’ mentality we work by affords the attitude and drive that make Level 2 Legal a great employer and trusted advisor.”

Level 2 Legal’s review associates are employees of the company, not contractors, which leads to numerous efficiencies and cost savings for clients, as well as the benefit of understanding a client’s pain points and long-term goals. As a result, Level 2 Legal teams anticipate needs and help clients to realize significant cost savings and efficiency through quicker onboarding, greater collaboration and highly customized consultation.

Seeber continues, “The impact of our approach is easily seen and felt by our clients every day. It also guides us as we forge new ground to answer our clients’ request to serve them across more of the EDRM.”

Key highlights of the company’s 10-year history include:

Inc. 5000 recognition for the second year in a row as one of America’s fastest-growing companies

Fifty-five percent of clients served in 2018 were new

Proprietary dataset reduction tech-enabled process reduces number of documents needing review by an average of 50 percent across all matters

About Level 2 Legal Solutions

Level 2 Legal Solutions ( www.level2legal.com ) is a fast-paced and quickly growing global eDiscovery and managed review company headquartered in Texas. Recognized by Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row as one of America’s fastest-growing companies, Level 2 Legal creates and implements efficient, predictable and cost-effective eDiscovery and managed review solutions for regional, national and international law firms and companies of all sizes, across a multitude of industries.

