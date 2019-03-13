Level Ex :® Turns the Practice of Cardiology into a Video Game with Launch of Cardio ExTM

Level
Ex, creators of industry-leading medical video games for physicians,
today announced its expansion into cardiology with the launch of Cardio
Ex. Their fourth specialty game, available free in the App Store,
presents interventional cardiologists with adrenaline-pumping scenarios
that push their cognitive, spatial-reasoning, and decision-making skills
to the limits—preparing them for critical cases they may encounter in
the catheterization lab. The company will be publicly launching Cardio
Ex during the American
College of Cardiology (ACC) annual meeting during March 16–18, 2019
in New Orleans, LA.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005791/en/
Players can download Cardio Ex for free on the App Store and play anywhere at any time from their mobile device. (Photo: Business Wire)
Despite the high stakes under which interventional cardiologists
operate—treating patients with life-threatening heart diseases—most
refine techniques, train on new medical devices, or encounter
complications for the first time on live patients. Level Ex brings
engaging training options right to physicians’ phones and tablets,
providing a risk-free alternative that can be accessed anywhere around
the globe.
Cardio Ex is the result of a unique collaboration between the company’s
video game developers, who have launched top game titles played by 100s
of millions of consumers, and dozens of expert cardiologists from top
academic institutions. The game leverages state-of-the-art audio and
visual effects and proven game design methodologies built on cognitive
neuroscience to drive physician engagement.
“Thousands of cardiologists have been removing polyps from colons and
foreign objects from airways in our other video games, pushing for Level
Ex to release a game in their specialty,” said Sam Glassenberg, founder
and CEO of Level Ex. “In response to that demand, our Triple-A game
designers, artists, and engineers have been unleashed onto
interventional cardiology. The result is our most challenging game to
date that amplifies the thrill and intensity of the cath lab.”
Cardio Ex in-game features include:
-
Reimagined fluoroscopy visualizations that encourage cardiologists to
approach complex scenarios from a new perspective
-
An arsenal of configurable tools from non-compliant and semi-compliant
balloons, DES and PTFE stents, aspiration catheters, atherectomy
drills, and more that can be manipulated in virtual patients’ diseased
arteries to restore blood flow
-
Seamless C-arm camera movement and streamlined guidewire manipulation
that brings the physician straight to the action
-
Over 35 levels, varying in difficulty, include drilling through
calcified lesions, securing dissociated stents, and treating
high-intensity perforations and dissections
-
Dynamic, original music scores that mirror physician successes and
mistakes and connect to level themes, amplifying gameplay
-
Cardiology-themed maze levels that test cardiologists’ spatial
reasoning skills
-
Real-time performance feedback based on speed, skill, and technique
-
AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™ continuing medical education (CME)
credits, available free to healthcare professionals
“We all grew up loving to play video games. Those games entranced and
amazed us, and now, Level Ex has created a video game for us doctors
that’s realistic, fun to play, and educational,” said Atman Shah, MD,
FSCAI, co-director, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory and associate
professor of Medicine at University of Chicago Medicine. “It’s a
transformational platform upon which interventional cardiologists (and
aspiring interventional cardiologists) can genuinely practice their
skills. I believe that as the platform expands, its educational and
entertainment potential is limitless.”
Interventional cardiology is just the beginning for Cardio Ex; the
company plans to release more content in general cardiology,
electrophysiology, and peripheral interventions later in the year.
Additional game updates scheduled for 2019 include sponsored levels
featuring products from Level Ex’s leading medical device and
pharmaceutical partners.
Cardio Ex is available as a free download in the App
Store and is coming soon to Google Play. If you are attending ACC
and would like to play Cardio Ex, visit booth #1309.
About Level Ex
Level Ex creates industry-leading mobile, AR,
and VR games for physicians. The company uses state-of-the-art video
game technology and cognitive neuroscience to capture the challenges of
practicing medicine—revolutionizing the way physicians keep up-to-speed
on rare and challenging cases, new medical devices, and drug therapies
to stay sharp in their specialties. The company’s medical video
games—played by 350,000 healthcare professionals and leveraged by top 20
pharmaceutical and medical device companies and medical societies—offer
CME credits and are available free for iPhone, iPad, and Android
devices. Find out more at www.level-ex.com
and follow them on Twitter @LevelExTeam.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005791/en/