Level Five Supplies Names Quantum Storage Vendor of Choice to Fuel Autonomous Vehicle Development

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corp. (OTCPK: QMCO) today was named storage vendor of choice by Level Five Supplies (www.levelfivesupplies.com), a leading autonomous vehicle technology integrator, enabling them to deliver Quantum's end-to-end storage solutions for both in-vehicle and data center environments. The reseller agreement includes Quantum's R-Series, which provides ruggedized, in-vehicle storage designed specifically for mobile and remote capture of video and other IoT sensor data.

Enabling a Complete Autonomous Vehicle Development Workflow

Quantum's R-Series products are designed for mobile environments such as autonomous vehicle development, where each vehicle produces several terabytes of video, image and sensor data every day. It simplifies data ingest by including unique features that automate the process of offloading data to a StorNext shared storage environment. Combined with Quantum's StorNext high performance parallel file system, R-Series products enable a complete workflow for autonomous vehicle development with unique features:

Small Form Factor Chassis Design: Minimizes storage space, leaving more room for ECUs, compute or other hardware components.

Minimizes storage space, leaving more room for ECUs, compute or other hardware components. Magazine Carrier: Quantum R-Series incorporates a removable magazine design to enable efficient transport of data from the vehicle to the garage or datacenter, while also allowing long duration test drives.

Quantum R-Series incorporates a removable magazine design to enable efficient transport of data from the vehicle to the garage or datacenter, while also allowing long duration test drives. Designed for Automotive Use: Ruggedized unit operates in a broad range of environmental conditions necessary for proper vehicle testing.

Ruggedized unit operates in a broad range of environmental conditions necessary for proper vehicle testing. RAID Support: Ensures high performance and reliability, including RAID 5 or RAID 6.

Ensures high performance and reliability, including RAID 5 or RAID 6. Automated Ingest: Quantum leverages StorNext® FlexSync™ to simplify data ingest.

Integrates with StorNext

To address the challenges of sharing, protecting, preserving and analysing massive volumes of data Quantum's R-Series integrates with Quantum's StorNext-based scale-out storage portfolio. StorNext environments provide shared data access in a unified global namespace across multiple tiers of workflow-optimized storage. The combination of StorNext and the R-Series delivers substantial efficiencies to autonomous vehicle developers, shortening their test and development cycles.

Applications Beyond Vehicle Testing

Quantum's R-Series is suited to a wide range of rigorous applications, such as mobile security and compliance platforms, video surveillance, public transportation, shipping, law enforcement, on-set video recording and production. The Quantum storage solution provides flexibility to align storage capacity, performance and cost with data capture requirements by choosing SSDs or HDDs in 2.5" or 3.5" form factors.

Supporting Quotes

Alex Lawrence-Berkeley, CEO of Level Five Supplies

"Quantum is the best known company working on data storage in the autonomous vehicle R&D ecosystem, with a long history of innovative storage solutions in many markets, and significant roots in the UK. Data storage is a complex problem for CAV, so we'll offer a range of flexible solutions, catering to projects ranging in size from a single vehicle in-car storage unit up to multi-vehicle and data centre ecosystems. We're excited to represent Quantum to the UK and European CAV community and look forward to working with them to serve customers working on CAV R&D projects."

Brandon Cass, Director, Americas Channel and Distribution Sales, Quantum

"In partnership with Level Five Supplies, Quantum is providing storage solutions that balance performance with cost to help advance research with enormous global potential. The promise of safer, more autonomous vehicles is of paramount importance, and Level Five understands that intelligent storage solutions are fundamental to delivering on that promise."

Additional Resources

To learn more about how Quantum accelerates automotive development: https://www.quantum.com/en/solutions/autonomous-vehicle/

To read about Quantum's R-Series, visit: https://www.quantum.com/en/products/in-vehicle-data-capture/

For more details on the Level Five Supplies: https://levelfivesupplies.com/

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. See how at www.quantum.com.

Quantum, the Quantum logo and StorNext are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

