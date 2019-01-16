Levelblox Signs New Blockchain Development Agreement with AltMed Florida, a Vertically Integrated Medical Cannabis Company, for a Seed-to-Sales Blockchain Application

LevelBlox,
Inc. (OTCQB:LVBX)
(“LevelBlox”), a leading developer of Software Asset Management (“SAM”)
applications and enterprise Blockchain platforms on the Oracle
Blockchain Cloud, announced today that it has signed a Blockchain
development agreement with AltMed Florida, a licensed cultivator,
manufacturer, and distributor of medical cannabis in the State of
Florida.
The agreement encompasses the development of a Seed-to-Sale Blockchain
Application, which will enable AltMed Florida to more effectively track
and monitor every aspect of the entire growing process for compliance
and maximizing yield.
LevelBlox has developed Blockchain-based SAM license reconciliation and
audit solutions on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure platform, which
establishes a validated trust relationship with software vendors and
their customers that will help mitigate and eliminate the need for
aggressive and litigious hard audits, and significantly reducing or
eliminating the cost of license audits, compliance, legal, double
spending, and true-ups.
"We're excited to sign this agreement and bring our expertise in the
Cannabis grow market to the Blockchain, especially with a respected
partner such as LevelBlox," said AltMed Florida’s CEO John Tipton. "The
U.S. cannabis market is projected to expand rapidly over the next year,
and we are looking forward to providing the Florida market with the best
products available, utilizing the most advanced technologies in
Blockchain."
Gary Macleod, LevelBlox’s CEO, commented, “This revenue generating
agreement with AltMed Florida represents the continued expansion of
LevelBlox and increases the development of our enterprise Blockchain
platforms. As our development efforts continue to ramp up, our footprint
in the enterprise Blockchain sector is growing, and we are excited to
work with John and the entire AltMed team – to build a first in class
Seed-to-Sale cannabis application on the Blockchain.”
About LevelBlox:
LevelBlox (OTCQB: LVBX)
is a publicly traded enterprise software company. We are committed to
Blockchain deployments for enterprise markets and serving the enterprise
market to produce value by helping to make compelling software products
to solve business problems. To learn more, visit http://levelblox.com/.
About AltMed:
AltMed LLC is a fully integrated, science-based Florida company bringing
compassion, community engagement and pharmaceutical industry precision
to the development, production and dispensing of medical cannabis. To
learn more, visit http://www.altmed.co/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005059/en/