Levelblox Signs New Blockchain Development Agreement with AltMed Florida, a Vertically Integrated Medical Cannabis Company, for a Seed-to-Sales Blockchain Application

01/16/2019 | 09:16am EST

Agreement includes the development and evaluation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) devices for the Cannabis Grow Market

LevelBlox, Inc. (OTCQB:LVBX) (“LevelBlox”), a leading developer of Software Asset Management (“SAM”) applications and enterprise Blockchain platforms on the Oracle Blockchain Cloud, announced today that it has signed a Blockchain development agreement with AltMed Florida, a licensed cultivator, manufacturer, and distributor of medical cannabis in the State of Florida.

The agreement encompasses the development of a Seed-to-Sale Blockchain Application, which will enable AltMed Florida to more effectively track and monitor every aspect of the entire growing process for compliance and maximizing yield.

LevelBlox has developed Blockchain-based SAM license reconciliation and audit solutions on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure platform, which establishes a validated trust relationship with software vendors and their customers that will help mitigate and eliminate the need for aggressive and litigious hard audits, and significantly reducing or eliminating the cost of license audits, compliance, legal, double spending, and true-ups.

"We're excited to sign this agreement and bring our expertise in the Cannabis grow market to the Blockchain, especially with a respected partner such as LevelBlox," said AltMed Florida’s CEO John Tipton. "The U.S. cannabis market is projected to expand rapidly over the next year, and we are looking forward to providing the Florida market with the best products available, utilizing the most advanced technologies in Blockchain."

Gary Macleod, LevelBlox’s CEO, commented, “This revenue generating agreement with AltMed Florida represents the continued expansion of LevelBlox and increases the development of our enterprise Blockchain platforms. As our development efforts continue to ramp up, our footprint in the enterprise Blockchain sector is growing, and we are excited to work with John and the entire AltMed team – to build a first in class Seed-to-Sale cannabis application on the Blockchain.”

About LevelBlox:

LevelBlox (OTCQB: LVBX) is a publicly traded enterprise software company. We are committed to Blockchain deployments for enterprise markets and serving the enterprise market to produce value by helping to make compelling software products to solve business problems. To learn more, visit http://levelblox.com/.

About AltMed:

AltMed LLC is a fully integrated, science-based Florida company bringing compassion, community engagement and pharmaceutical industry precision to the development, production and dispensing of medical cannabis. To learn more, visit http://www.altmed.co/


© Business Wire 2019
