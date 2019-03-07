Lever : Bolsters Executive Team To Support Expansion and Growth

Executives join Lever to help companies accelerate talent transformation initiatives

Lever, the company transforming the way organizations hire, has made three key executive hires, rounding out its management team and further positioning the company for growth. Used by over 2,000 companies and across every industry, Lever is bringing on seasoned executives to help scale operations to meet the increased demand of an exploding Talent Acquisition market, which Bersin by Deloitte expects to be over $200B.

Lever’s expanded executive team includes Laura Marino as SVP of Product, Michelle Kerr as CMO and Todd Martin as COO.

Laura Marino, SVP Product, has been building products and leading product teams in B2B software for more than 20 years for companies such as Topia, SAP Labs, Intapp, Nuance and TellMe (Microsoft). She lectures on product management at Stanford and serves on the board of Leading Women in Technology, a nonprofit group aimed at promoting professional women in the workplace.

Michelle Kerr, CMO, joins Lever as a seasoned marketing executive from Oracle, Pivotal and Delphix and specializes in helping companies build categories and scale long-lasting brands. At Lever she will be responsible for leading the product marketing and brand marketing teams as well as bringing Lever to more customers that recognize every business transformation requires a talent transformation.

Prior to being named COO, Todd Martin served as Lever’s SVP of Customer Success. His customer-first mindset combined with his operational experience has contributed to a best-in-class Customer Success team committed to positive outcomes for Lever customers. Lever’s near perfect customer satisfaction ratings far exceed industry standards in large part due to Todd’s commitment to Lever being a proven and trusted partner to companies investing in talent transformation initiatives.

“In a world where talent has become the most critical strategic initiative, every company is in a race to hire the right talent, fast. Helping companies identify and hire the right talent is at the core of everything we do,” said Sarah Nahm, CEO, Lever. “Our recent executive hires embody our values and represent the best of the best in their respective disciplines. I am confident they will play a critical role in guiding Lever as we continue to serve.”

Lever recently announced the opening of a Toronto office to better service its expanding customer base. The company has also recently been recognized with a variety of industry and national awards for its commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace environment.

About Lever

Lever’s Talent Acquisition Suite unifies organizations to source, nurture, interview, and hire top talent through effortless collaboration. Lever supports the hiring needs of over 2,000 companies around the globe including the teams at Netflix, Hot Topic, KPMG New Zealand, and Cirque du Soleil. With an overall gender ratio of 50:50, Lever is also fiercely committed to building a team culture that celebrates diversity and inclusion. For more information, visit https://www.lever.co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005097/en/