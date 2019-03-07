Lever : Bolsters Executive Team To Support Expansion and Growth

Lever,
the company transforming the way organizations hire, has made three key
executive hires, rounding out its management team and further
positioning the company for growth. Used by over 2,000 companies and
across every industry, Lever is bringing on seasoned executives to help
scale operations to meet the increased demand of an exploding Talent
Acquisition market, which Bersin by Deloitte expects to be over $200B.
Lever’s expanded executive team includes Laura Marino as SVP of Product,
Michelle Kerr as CMO and Todd Martin as COO.
Laura Marino, SVP Product, has been building products and leading
product teams in B2B software for more than 20 years for companies such
as Topia, SAP Labs, Intapp, Nuance and TellMe (Microsoft). She lectures
on product management at Stanford and serves on the board of Leading
Women in Technology, a nonprofit group aimed at promoting professional
women in the workplace.
Michelle Kerr, CMO, joins Lever as a seasoned marketing executive from
Oracle, Pivotal and Delphix and specializes in helping companies build
categories and scale long-lasting brands. At Lever she will be
responsible for leading the product marketing and brand marketing teams
as well as bringing Lever to more customers that recognize every
business transformation requires a talent transformation.
Prior to being named COO, Todd Martin served as Lever’s SVP of Customer
Success. His customer-first mindset combined with his operational
experience has contributed to a best-in-class Customer Success team
committed to positive outcomes for Lever customers. Lever’s near perfect
customer satisfaction ratings far exceed industry standards in large
part due to Todd’s commitment to Lever being a proven and trusted
partner to companies investing in talent transformation initiatives.
“In a world where talent has become the most critical strategic
initiative, every company is in a race to hire the right talent, fast.
Helping companies identify and hire the right talent is at the core of
everything we do,” said Sarah Nahm, CEO, Lever. “Our recent executive
hires embody our values and represent the best of the best in their
respective disciplines. I am confident they will play a critical role in
guiding Lever as we continue to serve.”
Lever recently announced
the opening of a Toronto office to better service its expanding customer
base. The company has also recently been recognized with a variety of
industry and national awards
for its commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace
environment.
