Leveraging Business Analytics is Crucial for Growth - Quantzig's Analytics Experts Explain Why

11/08/2019 | 08:16am EST

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest article that lists the top reasons behind the growing importance of business analytics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191108005172/en/

Unsure about how business analytics can help your business? Talk to our analytics experts for comprehensive insights.

With transformations and the introduction of new technology taking place at a rapid pace, businesses across industries are trying their best to drive profitability through enhanced decision-making. A major part of their efforts revolves around the use of business analytics which leverages data mining, predictive modeling, and quantitative and statistical techniques for business modeling and decision-making.

Our seasoned experts can help you leverage advanced analytics tools and embed machine learning algorithms to offer comprehensive insights you need to adapt to the ongoing changes and outsmart the competition. Request a FREE proposal to learn more about our capabilities.

According to Quantzig’s business analytics experts, “To gain a competitive edge and make the most of big data investments, businesses need to leverage advanced techniques and business analytics tools to integrate multi-dimensional data from various sources to make impactful business decisions.”

Three Reasons Why Business Analytics is Important

Business analytics revolves around the study of data by leveraging advanced statistical techniques and predictive models to obtain meaningful insights on past business performance and build a comprehensive roadmap to drive future growth.

In today’s complex business scenario leveraging evidence-based data and quantitative methods for decision making is crucial, here’s why:

  1. Business analytics can help improve profitability as it affects every aspect of the business process, thereby playing a major role in revenue generation, market share expansion, and decision-making.
  2. With business analytics businesses can gain deeper insights on business performance through visual representations and graphs quickly and in a well-organized manner.
  3. Business analytics encourages a company culture that promotes efficiency and teamwork, enabling employees to share their thoughts and contribute to the decision-making process.

Through our data-driven, holistic approach we help businesses architect and implement an integrated business strategy that helps address the most pressing challenges faced by them. Book a FREE solution demo to see what Quantzig can do for you.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


