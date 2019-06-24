Leveraging Infiniti's Automobile Industry Analysis Helped an Automaker Identify Market Trends and Opportunities for Long-Term Business Planning | Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story for Detailed Insights

Infiniti Research, a market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest automobile industry analysis for an automaker. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to gauge the competition in the US automotive market and gain a leading edge compared with their competitors. Also, the study highlights how the insights obtained from Infiniti’s automobile industry analysis helped the client to understand the latest trends and opportunities in the US automobile market and develop strategic business plans accordingly.

Rising competition, market risks, new regulations, and changing customer needs and demands are increasing challenges for companies operating in the automobile industry to keep up with the market demands and innovations. Automobile companies are also feeling the pressure to keep tabs on evolving market trends and opportunities to develop unique capabilities that could help them gain a competitive advantage. This is where automakers realize the importance of leveraging an automobile industry analysis.

The business challenge: The client is an automobile company based out of the United States. As they were new to the US automobile market, they approached Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering automobile industry analysis solution. With the insights obtained from Infiniti’s automobile industry analysis, the client wanted to understand the market potential for automakers in the US market. The client also wanted to understand the automobile industry performance, potential opportunities, and market threats to build strategic business plans. With Infiniti’s automobile industry analysis solution, the client also wanted to identify niche market segments in the US where they could promote their product and service offerings.

The solution offered: The experts at Infiniti Research conducted a thorough analysis of the US automobile industry. The insights obtained from Infiniti’s automobile industry analysis solution helped the client to gauge the competition in the market and track their own performance in the US automobile market. The client was also able to understand the latest market changes and innovations and adapt accordingly. With this, the client was able to gain a leading edge in the US automobile market and achieve an increase in profit margin by 12% within a course of three years.

Infiniti’s automobile industry analysis helped the client to:

Meet their revenue expectations

Understand their market position relative to other major US automakers

Infiniti’s automobile industry analysis offered predictive insights on:

Assessing potential market opportunities

Gaining complete insights into the US automobile market and key competitors in the market

