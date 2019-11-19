Log in
Leveraging Market Segmentation Analysis to Increase Sales Conversion and Streamline Marketing Strategies for an Alcoholic Beverage Company | Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story for Comprehensive Insights

11/19/2019 | 01:24pm EST

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market segmentation analysis. This success story highlights how Infiniti’s market segmentation analysis helped an alcoholic beverage company to efficiently allocate their marketing budget and increase sales.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005842/en/

The rising market competition and evolving needs and demands of customers necessitate companies in the alcoholic beverage industry to refine their business models and adopt a more personalized approach to attract new customers. Devising personalized sales and marketing strategies becomes easier when customers with similar needs and demands are segmented together. Market segmentation analysis helps businesses to efficiently segment customers and devise personalized approaches for them.

Want to personalize sales and marketing initiatives for your customers? Our market segmentation analysis can help. Request a free proposal today!

The business challenge: The client is an alcoholic beverage company with multiple manufacturing units across several geographies. The client’s unstructured approach to marketing resulted in huge losses for the company. The client, therefore, wanted to identify the right set of customers and devise targeted marketing strategies for them. In addition, they wanted to design sound inbound marketing strategies to improve their brand presence. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market segmentation analysis.

Know more about our tailor-made solutions to combat specific business challenges. Contact us today!

Infiniti’s market segmentation analysis comprised of:

  • Qualitative and quantitative market research to understand the trends and opportunities in the alcoholic beverage market
  • A market research study to analyze the macro and micro-economic environment
  • A customer segmentation analysis to profile the right set of customers
  • Wondering how your business can benefit from our market segmentation analysis? Request more information from our experts!

The business impact of the engagement for the alcoholic beverage company:

  • Devised sales and marketing strategies
  • Efficiently allocated the marketing budget
  • Streamlined marketing initiatives and attracted new customers
  • Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request a free brochure.

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: Alcoholic Beverages Manufacturing Company Leverages Infiniti’s Market Segmentation Solution to Estimate the Market Size in Terms of Value and Volume

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
