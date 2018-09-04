Leveraging Sales Analytics to Improve Sales Conversion Rate by 15% | A Quantzig Engagement for a Pharmaceutical Company

Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the
completion of their latest sales
analytics engagement on the pharmaceutical industry. A
multinational pharmaceutical drugs company firm wanted to gain insights
from its unstructured sales data to gain a competitive advantage and
improve performance. The client also wanted to set quantified business
and technical targets and track them accurately.
Sales Analytics Engagement for a Pharmaceutical Company (Graphic: Business Wire)
According to the pharmaceutical industry experts at Quantzig,
“Sales analytics includes a range of innovative strategies to
evaluate how a company’s sales process and reps are performing.”
The global pharmaceutical drugs industry plays an important role in the
development of medications and vaccines to narrow down the growing
incidences of diseases, treat ailments, and improve people’s quality of
life. Today, the main aim of pharmaceutical drugs companies is to engage
in technological improvements through innovative research and innovate
different types of pharmaceutical drugs and cater the complex healthcare
demands of populations all around the globe. Additionally, the growing
demand for oral remedies is influencing pharmaceutical drugs companies
to come up with new and improved oral remedies to help patients who need
the convenience, accuracy of dose, and the ease of compliance to the
medication regimen. The demand for pharmaceutical drugs is also driven
by the recent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and
technological developments.
The sales analytics solution helped the pharmaceutical drugs
manufacturer to develop an analytics solution that enabled data mining
and visualization to validate established rules of operation. The client
was also able to present data with an executive view of interactive
charts and KPIs in a clearly-structured and interactive form.
Sales analytics benefits for the client:
-
Gained insights into different areas of the business by leveraging
sales analytics best practices.
-
Enhanced visibility of sales pipeline with deeper drill down into
various metrics
-
This sales analytics engagement offered
predictive insights on:
-
Improving sales conversion rates by 15% and reducing sales cycle
frequency.
-
Tracking customer interactions for the entire sales cycle.
-
View the complete sales analytics engagement here:
https://www.quantzig.com/content/pharmaceutical-drugs-sales-analytics
