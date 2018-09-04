Leveraging Sales Analytics to Improve Sales Conversion Rate by 15% | A Quantzig Engagement for a Pharmaceutical Company

Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest sales analytics engagement on the pharmaceutical industry. A multinational pharmaceutical drugs company firm wanted to gain insights from its unstructured sales data to gain a competitive advantage and improve performance. The client also wanted to set quantified business and technical targets and track them accurately.

Sales Analytics Engagement for a Pharmaceutical Company (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the pharmaceutical industry experts at Quantzig, “Sales analytics includes a range of innovative strategies to evaluate how a company’s sales process and reps are performing.”

The global pharmaceutical drugs industry plays an important role in the development of medications and vaccines to narrow down the growing incidences of diseases, treat ailments, and improve people’s quality of life. Today, the main aim of pharmaceutical drugs companies is to engage in technological improvements through innovative research and innovate different types of pharmaceutical drugs and cater the complex healthcare demands of populations all around the globe. Additionally, the growing demand for oral remedies is influencing pharmaceutical drugs companies to come up with new and improved oral remedies to help patients who need the convenience, accuracy of dose, and the ease of compliance to the medication regimen. The demand for pharmaceutical drugs is also driven by the recent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and technological developments.

The sales analytics solution helped the pharmaceutical drugs manufacturer to develop an analytics solution that enabled data mining and visualization to validate established rules of operation. The client was also able to present data with an executive view of interactive charts and KPIs in a clearly-structured and interactive form.

Sales analytics benefits for the client:

Gained insights into different areas of the business by leveraging sales analytics best practices.

Enhanced visibility of sales pipeline with deeper drill down into various metrics

This sales analytics engagement offered predictive insights on:

Improving sales conversion rates by 15% and reducing sales cycle frequency.

Tracking customer interactions for the entire sales cycle.

