Leveraging Spend Management Strategies to Optimize All Source-to-Pay (S2P) Processes and Identify Savings of 35% - SpendEdge

Unprecedented advancements in technology have forced mining
equipment manufacturers to look for new ways to leverage new
technologies to remain innovative and agile in a changing market. They
are facing a plethora of challenges such as health and safety issues,
access to capital, volatility in commodity prices, environmental
footprint, market volatility, and weak global demands. These challenges
are causing disruptions in commodity prices and forcing mining
equipment manufacturers to close down operations and reduce the size
of their workforce. Moreover, factors such as volatile commodity prices
are making it extremely difficult for mining equipment manufacturers
to plan income and, therefore, expenditures and are forcing them to
improve their procurement spend management.
According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, “Companies in
the mining equipment industry need to leverage spend
management solutions and focus on cost savings as they go
beyond procurement, requiring business units and finance departments to
align around spend categories."
The Business Problem: The
client is among the largest diversified mining companies that
specializes in the exploration, development, processing, smelting, and
refining of metallurgical coal, copper and zinc. Despite owning 13 mines
throughout Canada, the US, Chile, and Peru, the client was facing
challenges in managing spend due to the fluctuating commodity prices.
They were heavily dependent on commodity price forecasts to make major
strategic decisions. This resulted in the shutdown of many operations in
various sections, compelling the mining equipment manufacturer to
make serious cuts in the size of their workforce. Moreover, the
declining profit margins in the mining industry forced the client to
leverage SpendEdge's procurement spend management solutions to
manage the overall spend of the company.
Mining equipment manufacturers are identifying new and more
effective ways to shed costs and improve operational efficiency in an
The Solution Offered: SpendEdge’s
procurement spend management solutions empowered the mining
equipment industry client to address challenges pertaining to shifts
in commodity prices and enabled them to achieve savings of 35% in
a year. The procurement spend management solutions assisted
the client to optimize all source-to-pay (S2P) processes, such as spend
analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management, and supplier
relationship management. This helped the mining equipment
manufacturer to focus on driving strategic initiatives and achieving
organizational goals apart from increasing spend visibility,
accountability, and facilitate cross-functional collaboration. Moreover,
the spend management solutions helped the business to raise their
productivity, focus on process improvements and cost savings, and
optimize the money they are spending.
Declining profits are compelling mining equipment manufacturers to
SpendEdge’s procurement spend management
solutions helped the client to:
Optimize all source-to-pay (S2P) processes.
Prioritize their cash commitments and identify savings of 35% annually.
SpendEdge’s procurement spend management
solutions offered predictive insights on:
