Leveraging a Market Access Strategy to Facilitate Profitable Growth in the Healthcare Sector - Infiniti Research

A leading market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti
Research, has announced the completion of their market
access strategy for a US healthcare sector client.
Technological advancements and innovations have made the US
healthcare sector one of the most complex and expensive
sectors. Organizations in the US healthcare sector are struggling
to manage costs and revenue opportunities. They have to face constant
trials and testing to ensure quality levels and regulatory compliances.
Even the new market entrants in the US healthcare sector are
required to analyze opportunities and potential threats that can impact
the growth of their organization in the future. Moreover, the cost of
entering a new market is compelling companies to formulate a market
access strategy that can help them retain their share in the market
and help them boost sustainability.
The business challenge: The
client is a leading US healthcare sector company based in the
United States with annual revenue of over USD 35 billion. They wanted to
analyze the cost of entering a new market by considering the cost
factors involved in equipment, building construction, and raw materials.
Since these unexpected costs resulted in losses and influenced their
business growth, they wanted to leverage Infiniti Research’s global
market access strategy to identify all the potential costs their
business might face. They also wanted to develop an efficient market
access strategy and detailed report on the amount of capital
required to cover import duties, foreign taxes, shipping, insurance,
overseas distribution, and storage costs.
According to the experts at Infiniti Research, “Companies
require a robust market access strategy to gauge information that
is relevant to the company’s markets, determine market opportunity,
devise a market penetration plan, and gain actionable insights into the
market’s growth metrics.”
The solution offered: The market
access strategy devised by experts at Infiniti Research helped the
client to identify capital demands, potential growth areas, and
capitalize on the most profitable segments. They were able to strengthen
their market presence and devise global market access strategies,
which reduced the risk of conflicts through the careful selection of
international partners for their business. Our experts also assisted
them in identifying the numerous challenges and entry barriers in the US
healthcare sector market segment and redefined the global market
access plan to address the expectations of the local market. The global
market access methodology devised by the experts at Infiniti
Research helped the client to recognize potential growth areas and
devise effective, low-cost global market access strategies to
enhance their market share.
Infiniti Research’s global market access
strategy helped the client to:
-
Identify capital demands and potential growth areas.
-
Reduce the risk of conflicts through the careful selection of
international partners.
-
Infiniti Research’s global market access
strategy offered predictive insights on:
-
Assessing the innumerable challenges and entry barriers in the US
healthcare sector.
-
Enhancing their market presence in the healthcare sector.
-
