Leveraging a Market Access Strategy to Facilitate Profitable Growth in the Healthcare Sector - Infiniti Research

A leading market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their market access strategy for a US healthcare sector client.

Technological advancements and innovations have made the US healthcare sector one of the most complex and expensive sectors. Organizations in the US healthcare sector are struggling to manage costs and revenue opportunities. They have to face constant trials and testing to ensure quality levels and regulatory compliances. Even the new market entrants in the US healthcare sector are required to analyze opportunities and potential threats that can impact the growth of their organization in the future. Moreover, the cost of entering a new market is compelling companies to formulate a market access strategy that can help them retain their share in the market and help them boost sustainability.

The business challenge: The client is a leading US healthcare sector company based in the United States with annual revenue of over USD 35 billion. They wanted to analyze the cost of entering a new market by considering the cost factors involved in equipment, building construction, and raw materials. Since these unexpected costs resulted in losses and influenced their business growth, they wanted to leverage Infiniti Research’s global market access strategy to identify all the potential costs their business might face. They also wanted to develop an efficient market access strategy and detailed report on the amount of capital required to cover import duties, foreign taxes, shipping, insurance, overseas distribution, and storage costs.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, “Companies require a robust market access strategy to gauge information that is relevant to the company’s markets, determine market opportunity, devise a market penetration plan, and gain actionable insights into the market’s growth metrics.”

The solution offered: The market access strategy devised by experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to identify capital demands, potential growth areas, and capitalize on the most profitable segments. They were able to strengthen their market presence and devise global market access strategies, which reduced the risk of conflicts through the careful selection of international partners for their business. Our experts also assisted them in identifying the numerous challenges and entry barriers in the US healthcare sector market segment and redefined the global market access plan to address the expectations of the local market. The global market access methodology devised by the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to recognize potential growth areas and devise effective, low-cost global market access strategies to enhance their market share.

Infiniti Research’s global market access strategy helped the client to:

Identify capital demands and potential growth areas.

Reduce the risk of conflicts through the careful selection of international partners.

Infiniti Research’s global market access strategy offered predictive insights on:

Assessing the innumerable challenges and entry barriers in the US healthcare sector.

Enhancing their market presence in the healthcare sector.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

