Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by the Board of Directors of OneMain Holdings, Inc.

01/29/2019 | 03:11pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlkdocs.com/OMF-Info-Request-Form-7271

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
