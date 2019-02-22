Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of a Securities Action on Behalf of Shareholders of AT&T Inc.

02/22/2019 | 03:17pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who acquired common stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) traceable to the SEC Form S-4 registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with AT&T’s June 2018 acquisition of and merger with Time Warner. To get more information go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/att-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement touted false and misleading financial results, trends, and metrics and omitted material facts rendering those  financial results, trends, and metrics materially misleading. Principally, the Registration Statement touted yearly and quarterly growth trends in AT&T’s Entertainment Group segment, particularly Video Entertainment, including quarterly subscriber gains in its  DirecTV Now service sufficient to offset any decrease in traditional satellite DirecTV subscribers, such that AT&T was experiencing an ongoing trend of total video subscriber “Net Additions.”

To obtain additional information, contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972, or visit http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sbm/zto-express-cayman-inc.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation involving financial fraud, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006           
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
