Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Dycom Industries, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Dycom Industries, Inc. (“Dycom” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DY) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On August 13, 2018, Dycom announced disappointing results for the quarter ended July 28, 2018, and announced it would revise its financial guidance for fiscal 2019. Following this news, shares of Dycom fell more than 24% to close at $68.09 per share on August 13, 2018. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/dycom-industries-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com