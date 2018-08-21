Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Atlantia S.p.A.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 05:23pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Atlantia S.p.A. (“Atlantia” or “the Company”) (OTCMKTS: ATASY) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 14, 2018, a motorway bridge operated by Atlantia’s subsidiary Autostrade per L'Italia ("Autostrade") collapsed, killing 43 people. On August 16, 2018, media outlets reported that the Italian government had opened an investigation into Autostrade. Italy's Deputy Transport Minister stated that the government was considering revoking Autostrade's operating concession and imposing a fine of upwards of €150 million on Autostrade. On this news, Atlantia's American depositary receipt price fell 13.7%, to close at $10.45 on August 16, 2018. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/atlantia-s-p-a-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004           
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:56aRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Atlantia S.p.A. – ATASY
BU
11:56aEVOLUTION OF AUTOMATION REPORT : Growth in Plant Floor Automation and Integrated Communications is at a Pivotal Junction - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:56aDurham, N.C., Public Works Department Uses Nearmap Aerial Imagery to Manage Massive City Growth and Revitalization
BU
11:56aCURE MEDIA GROUP : Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership Program with The Biden Cancer Initiative
BU
11:55aESSITY : Associate Asaleo Care Recognizes Impairments in Half-year Report
PR
11:55aCHARLES SCHWAB : JPMorgan To Offer Free Trading for Bank Customers
DJ
11:54aDRONE USA INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
11:54a2018 Beverage Trends in Packaging and Processing - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:52aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : W Hotels Set to Dazzle the Dynasty with the Debut of Flagship Hotel in Northwest China, W Xi’an
PU
11:52aXIEZHONG INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Delay in Despatch of Circular
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NASPERS LIMITED : NASPERS : It all 'Evans' out
2CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
3KOMAX HOLDING AG : 2018 half-year results of the Komax Group
4BHP BILLITON LIMITED : BHP Posts Higher Profit and Dividend -- Update
5TESLA : TESLA : Norway wealth fund allowed to stay on as investor if Tesla goes private

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.