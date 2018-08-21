Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Atlantia S.p.A.

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Atlantia S.p.A. (“Atlantia” or “the Company”) (OTCMKTS: ATASY) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On August 14, 2018, a motorway bridge operated by Atlantia’s subsidiary Autostrade per L'Italia ("Autostrade") collapsed, killing 43 people. On August 16, 2018, media outlets reported that the Italian government had opened an investigation into Autostrade. Italy's Deputy Transport Minister stated that the government was considering revoking Autostrade's operating concession and imposing a fine of upwards of €150 million on Autostrade. On this news, Atlantia's American depositary receipt price fell 13.7%, to close at $10.45 on August 16, 2018. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/atlantia-s-p-a-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

