Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Reliq Health Technologies Inc.

10/19/2018 | 08:16pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (“Reliq” or “the Company”) (OTCMKTS: RQHTF) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 16, 2018, Reliq issued a press release announcing it would restate financial information reported for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 after a review conducted by the Company’s auditor and Audit Committee determined that the “timing and certainty of receiving the revenue invoiced to clients is substantially unclear, due to clients’ issues with securing reimbursement from the payor.” Reliq also stated that the changes would “affect the Company’s revenue and are projected to increase the Company’s loss and comprehensive loss for Fiscal Year 2018.” On this news, shares of Reliq stock fell more than 55% to close at $0.26 per share on October 16, 2018. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/reliq-health-technologies-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
