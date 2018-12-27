Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.

12/27/2018 | 11:00pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (“Motorcar Parts” or “the Company”) (NASDAQGS: MPAA) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 9, 2018, Motorcar Parts announced that filing would be delayed for its fiscal second quarter Form 10-Q while it evaluates its accounting policies for new business contracts. 

On this news, Motorcar Part’s share price fell by more than 20% to close at $17.20 per share on November 9, 2018. To  obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/motorcar-parts-of-america-inc-loss-form?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
