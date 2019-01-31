Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Wirecard AG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 05:44pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Wirecard AG (“Wirecard” or “the Company”) (OTCMKTS: WCAGY, WRCDF) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 30, 2019, Financial Times alleged that it had evidence Wirecard engaged in potential violations of Singapore law, including falsification of accounts and money laundering. Then on January 31, 2019, Financial Times reported that “The German financial regulator and criminal prosecutors in Munich have launched a preliminary investigation into potential market manipulation…” by Wirecard. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/wirecard-ag-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:37pTitan Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Initial Results Of Probuphine® Relaunch
PR
06:37pPEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION : Approves Phase VIII Peace Pipeline Expansion
PR
06:36pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit against Uxin Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
06:35pMARATHON : Pizza Hut goes digital with DMX in Nigeria
AQ
06:34pJULI : Tackling the scourge of counterfeit drugs in Africa
AQ
06:34pIntermap Technologies Reports Preliminary 2018 Financial Results, Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives
PR
06:33pFIREEYE : U.S. companies disrupt Iranian disinformation campaign
AQ
06:32pCHROMOS MOLECULAR SY : Chorus announces Jazz pilots' ratification of labour agreement
AQ
06:32pNATION MEDIA : Team drafts radical measures to end corruption
AQ
06:32pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. – NSANY
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases
2Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Commencement of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities F..
3SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. : SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
4FHLBank San Francisco Releases December 2018 Cost of Funds Index
5RESVERLOGIX CORP. : Resverlogix Closes $6.6 Million Private Placement with Shenzhen Hepalink

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.