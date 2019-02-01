Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

02/01/2019 | 10:49am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“AVEO” or “the Company”) (NASDAQGS: AVEO) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 31, 2019, AVEO announced it would not file a New Drug Application for tivozanib (FOTIVDA®). According to AVEO, the FDA indicated that these “preliminary OS results do not allay their concerns about the potential detriment in OS outlined in the complete response letter dated June 6, 2013. The Company now plans to make a NDA filing decision following the availability of more mature OS results.” To  obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/aveo-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
