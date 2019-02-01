Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
02/01/2019 | 10:49am EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“AVEO” or “the Company”) (NASDAQGS: AVEO) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.
On January 31, 2019, AVEO announced it would not file a New Drug Application for tivozanib (FOTIVDA®). According to AVEO, the FDA indicated that these “preliminary OS results do not allay their concerns about the potential detriment in OS outlined in the complete response letter dated June 6, 2013. The Company now plans to make a NDA filing decision following the availability of more mature OS results.” To obtain additional information, go to:
