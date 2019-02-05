Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Cavco Industries, Inc.

02/05/2019 | 05:42pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Cavco Industries, Inc. (“Cavco” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CVCO) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 8, 2018, in a Form 10-Q filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Cavco announced that it had previously received a subpoena from the SEC’s Division of Enforcement requesting certain documents. According to the Company, this subpoena was received on August 20, 2018. Cavco also announced that on October 1, 2018, its former Chairman, President and CEO also received a subpoena. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cavco-industries-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
