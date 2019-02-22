Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Stamps.com Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Stamps.com Inc. (“Stamps.com” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: STMP) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On February 21, 2019, Stamps.com released its Q4 financial results. In a related conference call, Stamps.com’s CEO Kenneth Thomas McBride disclosed that the Company would no longer have an exclusive partnership with the United States Postal Service: “The USPS has not agreed to accept these terms or any other terms of our partnership proposal. So at this point we decided to discontinue our shipping partnership with the USPS so that we can fully embrace partnerships with other carriers who we think will be well-positioned to win in the shipping business in the next five years.” Following this news, shares of Stamps.com were down more than 56% on intraday trading on February 22, 2019. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/stamps-com-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

