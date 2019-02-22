Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (“Diplomat” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DPLO) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On February 22, 2019, DPLO issued a press release announcing that because of “previously disclosed execution challenges experienced in 2018” the Company will need “to record a non-cash impairment charge related to its PBM business. This charge is expected to be equal to a significant portion of the PBM’s Goodwill and Definite-lived intangible assets, which total approximately $630 million as of December 31, 2018, prior to impairment charges.” Following this news, shares of Diplomat fell more than 55% on intraday trading on February 22, 2019. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/diplomat-pharmacy-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com