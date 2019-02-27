Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Weight Watchers International, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (“Weight Watchers” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: WTW) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On February 26, 2019, Weight Watchers issued a press release announcing Q4 2018 and FY 2018 financial results that fell below expectations, with $330 million in Q4 2018 revenue. Following this news, shares of Weight Watchers were down more than 35% on intraday trading on February 27, 2019. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/weight-watchers-international-inc-loss-form

