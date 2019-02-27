Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Weight Watchers International, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 10:23am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (“Weight Watchers” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: WTW) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 26, 2019, Weight Watchers issued a press release announcing Q4 2018 and FY 2018 financial results that fell below expectations, with $330 million in Q4 2018 revenue. Following this news, shares of Weight Watchers were down more than 35% on intraday trading on February 27, 2019. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/weight-watchers-international-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:32aUNITED STATES : Crude Oil Inventories lower than estimates at -8.6M
10:32aHEXAGON COMPOSITES : ASA Contemplated private placement
GL
10:31aSK TELECOM : 'AR glasses to replace smartphones, laptops in 5G era'
AQ
10:31aAYALA LAND : Avida eyes P12.9-B sales from Makati project
AQ
10:31aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW Korea delays delivery of 7 models temporarily
AQ
10:31aHYUNDAI MOTOR : heir set to solidify control
AQ
10:31aLG UPLUS : LGU+ to expand global partnership on 5G
AQ
10:31aWOORI FINANCIAL : Bank forges ties with Bangladesh startups for digital banking
AQ
10:31aPHILIPPINE BUSINESS BANK A SVGS BK : BTr sells P113.8-B RTB in rate setting auction
AQ
10:31aWOORI FINANCIAL : Financial CEOs to visit Cambodia, Malaysia
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : reaps profit lift from Monsanto seeds, consumer health
2Rattled by Vale disaster, mining CEOs move to change industry
3COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Investor Cerberus open to Deutsche Bank merger with Commerzbank
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : HOT-ROLLED MESS: China's steelmakers hit the skids as car sales slow
5SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC : SNC LAVALIN : Committee sets time for Wilson-Raybould testimony on SNC-Lavalin controv..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.