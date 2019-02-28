Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Syneos Health, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 04:54pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Syneos Health, Inc. (“Syneos” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SYNH) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 27, 2019, Syneos filed an NT 10-K disclosing that it will not be able to file its 10-K by March 1, 2019. Syneos disclosed its “management is conducting a review of the Company’s internal control over financial reporting in conjunction with finalizing the Form 10-K.” The review stems from a February 21, 2019 notification from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the SEC is investigating the Company’s “revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters…” To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/syneos-health-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com


250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:11pASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:11pRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS INC : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:11pASSURED GUARANTY LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:11pRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS : . reports fourth quarter and 2018 annual results
PR
05:11pConstruction Partners, Inc. Announces Two Acquisitions
GL
05:11pSun Valley Taps into Clean Energy Economy with New Rooftop Solar Installation
BU
05:10pNEOPHOTONICS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:10pMR. COOPER GROUP INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:10pAVALARA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:10pTRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev predicts strong growth after solid end to 2018
2ENGIE : ENGIE : Profit Fell in 2018, Hit by Impairments
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT remains confident of growth despite regulatory risk
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Carmaker Aston Martin's adjusted pre-tax ..
5ABB LTD : ABB 4Q Profit Dropped Despite Orders Rising

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.