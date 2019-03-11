Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Eventbrite, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Eventbrite, Inc. (“Eventbrite” or “the Company”) (NYSE: EB) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On September 19, 2018, the Company went public at a price of $23 per share. In the Prospectus issued in relation to the offering, Eventbrite stated that its acquisition of Ticketfly “had a positive impact on our net revenue growth” in Q3 2017. Then on March 7, 2019, Eventbrite reported its annual financial results. In a related conference call, Eventbrite’s CEO and co-founder, Julia Hartz, stated that the strategy to integrate Ticketfly “will impact revenues in the short-term.” Following this news, shares of Eventbrite fell from $32.43 on March 7, 2019, to a close of $24.46 on March 8, 2019. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/eventbrite-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

