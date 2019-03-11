Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Eventbrite, Inc.

03/11/2019 | 05:25pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Eventbrite, Inc. (“Eventbrite” or “the Company”) (NYSE: EB) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On  September 19, 2018, the Company went public at a price of $23 per share. In the Prospectus issued in relation to the offering, Eventbrite stated that its acquisition of Ticketfly “had a positive impact on our net revenue growth” in Q3 2017. Then on March 7, 2019, Eventbrite reported its annual financial results. In a related conference call, Eventbrite’s CEO and co-founder, Julia Hartz, stated that the strategy to integrate Ticketfly “will impact revenues in the short-term.” Following this news, shares of Eventbrite fell from $32.43 on March 7, 2019, to a close of $24.46 on March 8, 2019. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/eventbrite-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
