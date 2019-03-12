Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of BrightView Holdings, Inc.
03/12/2019 | 05:51pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of BrightView Holdings, Inc (NYSE: BV) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. To obtain additional information, go to:
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.
