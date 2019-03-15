Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Mobile TeleSystems PJSC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 03:09pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (“MTS” or “the Company”) (NYSE: MBT) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

The investigation concerns whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On November 20, 2018, MTS filed a Form 6-K disclosing it had set aside about $840 million as possible liability concerning investigations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice. Then on March 6, 2019, the SEC announced that MTS “will pay $100 million to resolve SEC charges that it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) to win business in Uzbekistan.” To  obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/mobile-telesystems-pjsc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:30pDigiMax Announces Listing on Canadian Securities Exchange, Trading to Commence March 18, 2019
NE
03:29pGARMIN : Connect IQ Developer Summit 2019 Agenda
PU
03:23pQUALCOMM : Wins Patent Infringement Case Against Apple in San Diego
PR
03:21pAMERICAN EXPRESS : Reports 2018 Executive Compensation
DJ
03:19pHIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES : Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter Results
PU
03:19pDISCOVERY : Partners with the explorer's club on special pegged to the 50th anniversary of apollo landing
PU
03:18pAPPLE : infringed three Qualcomm patents, jury finds
RE
03:17pAPPLE : infringed three Qualcomm patents, jury finds
RE
03:16pTOYOTA MOTOR : SoftBank, Toyota in talks to invest $1bn in Uber's self-driving unit - sources
AQ
03:15pBMW, Varta apply for funds in battery cell push for e-cars
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : SEC Charges VW, Ex-CEO Winterkorn With Defrauding U.S. Bond Investors
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns of difficult 2019 as it posts lower 2018 profi..
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google faces third EU antitrust fine next week - source
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Raises Renewable Energy Production, Meets Intensity Goal
5APPLE : APPLE : says Spotify wants benefits of a free app without being free

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.