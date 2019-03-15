Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Mobile TeleSystems PJSC

NEW YORK, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (“MTS” or “the Company”) (NYSE: MBT) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



The investigation concerns whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On November 20, 2018, MTS filed a Form 6-K disclosing it had set aside about $840 million as possible liability concerning investigations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice. Then on March 6, 2019, the SEC announced that MTS “will pay $100 million to resolve SEC charges that it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) to win business in Uzbekistan.” To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/mobile-telesystems-pjsc-loss-form

