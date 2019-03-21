Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Whitestone REIT

03/21/2019 | 09:52am EDT

NEW YORK, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Whitestone REIT (“Whitestone” or “the Company”) (NYSE: WSR) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 27, 2019, after the market closed, Whitestone filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing that the audit committee of the board of trustees had determined that the company’s financial results for the periods March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018, and September 30, 2018 should be restated and could no longer be relied upon. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/whitestone-reit-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
