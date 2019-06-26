Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Sealed Air Corporation

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Sealed Air Corporation (“Sealed Air” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SEE) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On June 20, 2019, after the market closed, the Company announced that it had fired its Chief Financial Officer for cause following an internal review by the Audit Committee, which related to an SEC subpoena. The SEC subpoena was for information relating to the Company’s selection of an independent audit firm and the actual independence of that firm.

On this news, Sealed Air’s share price fell over 4% to close at $41.70 on June 21, 2019. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sealed-air-corporation-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

