Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Sealed Air Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 03:14pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Sealed Air Corporation (“Sealed Air” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SEE) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 20, 2019, after the market closed, the Company announced that it had fired its Chief Financial Officer for cause following an internal review by the Audit Committee, which related to an SEC subpoena. The SEC subpoena was for information relating to the Company’s selection of an independent audit firm and the actual independence of that firm.

On this news, Sealed Air’s share price fell over 4% to close at $41.70 on June 21, 2019. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sealed-air-corporation-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:44pSCOTUS Stumbles Again, Fails to Repudiate Grossly Unconstitutional Auer Deference
GL
03:44pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Bloom Energy Corporation To Contact The Firm
GL
03:44pMackenzie Investments Announces June 2019 Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds
AQ
03:43pCULP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:42pAT&T : San José Deploys FirstNet Capabilities
PU
03:41pTESLA : senior production executive at Fremont facility quits
RE
03:41pNational Association of Wine Retailers' Comment on Historic Tennessee Wine v. Thomas Supreme Court Decision
GL
03:39pBOEING : Global demand for airline pilot drives major growth for Etihad Airways
AQ
03:38pECO ORO MINERALS : Announces Change in Directors & Appointment of New Co-Chair of the Board
AQ
03:38pSompo International Announces Total Consideration For Cash Tender Offer For 7.00% Senior Notes Due 2034
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Woodford fund managers exploited flawed EU rules - FCA head
2Oil prices rise more than 2% as U.S. crude, products stockpiles fall
3BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : Shares in Germany's Brenntag drop on dual-use chemicals sale to Syria
4INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron resumes some chip shipments to Huawei, boosting stock
5DUNKIN BRANDS GROUP INC : DUNKIN BRANDS : Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About