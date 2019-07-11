Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of electroCore, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of electroCore, Inc. (“electroCore” or “the Company”) (NASDAQGS: ECOR) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On June 22, 2018, the Company went public, offering 5.2 million shares at a price of $15.00 per share. Since then, the electroCore’s stock price has consistently traded down to close at $1.67 per share on July 10, 2019, weighed down by negative financial results reported for the first quarter of 2019, a recently-announced restructuring and cost-cutting plan, and the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer, Francis Amato.

