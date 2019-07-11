Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of electroCore, Inc.

07/11/2019 | 11:41am EDT

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of electroCore, Inc. (“electroCore” or “the Company”) (NASDAQGS: ECOR) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 22, 2018, the Company went public, offering 5.2 million shares at a price of $15.00 per share.  Since then, the electroCore’s stock price has consistently traded down to close at $1.67 per share on July 10, 2019, weighed down by negative financial results reported for the first quarter of 2019, a recently-announced restructuring and cost-cutting plan, and the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer, Francis Amato.

To  obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/electrocore-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
