Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Novartis AG

08/06/2019 | 06:37pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Novartis AG (“Novartis” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NVS) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 6, 2019, the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) issued a statement revealing data manipulation in connection with the May 2019 approval of Novartis’ gene therapy drug, Zolgensma. According the the statement, Novartis “became aware of the issue of the data manipulation that created inaccuracies in their [biologics license application] before the FDA approved the product, yet did not inform the FDA until after the product was approved”. The FDA’s continuing investigation may lead to penalties for Novartis, and the Company’s share price has already fallen significantly. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/novartis-ag-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
