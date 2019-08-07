Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Granite Construction Incorporated
NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Granite Construction Incorporated (“Granite” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GVA) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.
On July 29, 2019, post-market, Granite announced its preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2019. The Company disclosed a net loss per diluted share in the range of $2.05 to $2.10 for the quarter and revised its fiscal year 2019 guidance, stating that its results were impacted by non-cash charges related to four legacy, unconsolidated heavy civil joint venture projects.
On this news, Granite's stock price fell nearly 18% to close at $36.49 per share on July 30, 2019.
