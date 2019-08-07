Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Granite Construction Incorporated

08/07/2019 | 03:50pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Granite Construction Incorporated (“Granite” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GVA) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 29, 2019, post-market, Granite announced its preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2019. The Company disclosed a net loss per diluted share in the range of $2.05 to $2.10 for the quarter and revised its fiscal year 2019 guidance, stating that its results were impacted by non-cash charges related to four legacy, unconsolidated heavy civil joint venture projects.

On this news, Granite’s stock price fell nearly 18% to close at $36.49 per share on July 30, 2019. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/granite-construction-incorporated-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
