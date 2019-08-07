Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 06:11pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (“IFF” or “the Company”) (NYSE: IFF) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 5, 2019, IFF announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 and revealed that it had significantly lowered its 2019 guidance, advising investors that it expects adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $4.85 to $5.05 on revenue of $5.15 billion to $5.25 billion, down from its previous guidance of adjusted EPS in the range of $4.90 to $5.10 and revenue of $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion.  IFF also disclosed that it is investigating improper payments made by two businesses of its Israeli subsidiary Frutarom “operating principally in Russia and Ukraine . . . to representatives of a number of customers.”

On this news, IFF’s stock price fell over 15%, to close at $118.91 per share on August 6, 2019. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/international-flavors-fragrances-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:09pINVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:09pKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds CannTrust Holdings Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
GL
07:06pAMD lands Google, Twitter as customers with newest server chip
RE
07:06pGLOBAL BLOOD : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:06pPENNANTPARK : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:06pALPHA AND OMEGA : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:06pMYOKARDIA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:06pHELIX BIOPHARMA : Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Phase Ib/II Pancreatic Trial
AQ
07:06pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Novartis AG Investors (NVS)
BU
07:05pCSG SYSTEMS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
2ALBEMARLE CORPORATION : ALBEMARLE : Chemicals maker Albemarle profit beats, raises 2019 earnings forecast
3AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD : AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : Reports Q2 2019 Financial Results
4US FOODS HOLDING CORP : Hedge fund Hoplite Capital plans to shut down - letter
5CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group