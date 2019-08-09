Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of ProPetro Holding Corp.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 05:55pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 8, 2019, after the market closed, ProPetro issued a press release disclosing delays both in its scheduled conference call and in the filing of its 10-Q, citing an ongoing internal review which includes, among other things, expense reimbursements, potential conflicts of interest, and related party transactions.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell over 25%. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/propetro-holding-corp-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:28pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Over $100K in Losses to Contact the Firm – EGBN
GL
06:21pAZUL : Board of Directors´ Meeting Minutes - Increase of the Capital Stock, ITR 2Q19
PU
06:16pFRED : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Fred's, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – FRED
BU
06:13pDISH NETWORK : EchoStar Announces Details for Anticipated Completion of Spin-Off and Subsequent Merger of its BSS Business
PR
06:04pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2019-HYB1 (JPMMT 2019-HYB1)
BU
06:03pAnnouncing VanEck Vectors ETFs' August 2019 Distributions
BU
06:01pFITLIFE BRANDS : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
06:01pLUNDIN GOLD : Reports Q2 2019 Results
AQ
06:01pBRASKEM : Material Fact - Unfreezing of cash
PU
06:01pCOPA S A : Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For July 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FRED'S, INC. : FRED : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Fred's, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Se..
2Announcing VanEck Vectors ETFs' August 2019 Distributions
3KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2019-HYB1 (JPMMT 2019-HYB1)
4DISH NETWORK CORPORATION : DISH NETWORK : EchoStar Announces Details for Anticipated Completion of Spin-Off an..
5AZUL : Board of Directors´ Meeting Minutes - Increase of the Capital Stock, ITR 2Q19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group