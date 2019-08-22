Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 01:26pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sarepta or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SRPT) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 19, 2019, Sarepta announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration regarding the Company’s New Drug Application seeking accelerated approval of golodirsen injection for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Sarepta disclosed that “[t]he CRL generally cites two concerns: the risk of infections related to intravenous infusion ports and renal toxicity seen in pre-clinical models of golodirsen and observed following administration of other antisense oligonucleotides.”

Following this news, Sarepta’s stock price fell over 15%. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sarepta-therapeutics-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:06pDATA I/O : to Participate in Dougherty Investor Conference on September 5, 2019
BU
02:06pFAA PLANS TO TEST BOEING MAX SOFTWARE ON LESS-EXPERIENCED PILOTS : sources
RE
02:05pQIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
02:04pBurton-Taylor Releases Annual Financial Market Data/Analysis Industry Vendor Rankings
PR
02:03pDUNDEE : Implements Normal Course Issuer Bid On Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series 2 And Cumulative Floating Rate First Preference Shares, Series 3
PU
02:03pVIDEO : Phunware brings on Cambridge Analytica whistleblower as advisory member Copy
PU
02:03pCROWN : Recognizes Operations For Outstanding Environmental, Economic And Social Contributions
PR
02:03pPacific Dental Services®-Supported Practices Provided $6.5 Million in Donated Dentistry on Smile Generation Serve Day
GL
02:02pWEALTH MINERALS : Closes $1.25 million Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
02:01pAKER ASA : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : Dutch fintech Adyen's founders selling 15% of their stakes
2E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
3Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
4OPERA LTD : Opera Limited announces second quarter 2019 financial results
5Oil eases as Fed's Jackson Hole meeting gets underway

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group