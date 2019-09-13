Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Slack Technologies, Inc.

09/13/2019 | 11:48am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Slack Technologies, Inc. (“Slack” or “the Company”) (NYSE: WORK) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 2019, Slack went public through a direct listing of its Class A common stock, and Company’s stock began trading on the NYSE at an opening price of $38.50 per share.

Slack announced its financial results for its second fiscal quarter on September 4, 2019, revealing that outlooks and sales growth would not be as robust as expected.

Since Slack began trading, the Company’s stock has closed as low as $24.92, over 35% below the opening price. To  obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/slack-technologies-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
