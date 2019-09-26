Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Zscaler, Inc.
NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Zscaler, Inc. (“Zscaler” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ZS) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.
On September 11, 2019, Zscaler disclosed that its larger deals were taking longer to close. Following this announcement, several analysts cut their target prices for ZScaler stock.
On this news, Zscaler's price fell over 20%. To obtain additional information, go to:
