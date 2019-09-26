Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Zscaler, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 02:10pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Zscaler, Inc. (“Zscaler” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ZS) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 11, 2019, Zscaler disclosed that its larger deals were taking longer to close. Following this announcement, several analysts cut their target prices for ZScaler stock.

On this news, Zscaler's price fell over 20%. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/zscaler-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:22pTRAVELBANK : Announces SuperItinerary, a Reinvention of the Business Travel Itinerary
BU
02:20pBLACKSTONE : Completes the Acquisition of U.S. Logistics Assets from GLP, Adding to Firm's Leading Global Portfolio
BU
02:19pTRIUMPH : Delivers Engine Throttle Control System For Boom XB-1 Demonstrator
PR
02:18pQUALYS : Cloud Platform 2.41 New Features
PU
02:18pDISH NETWORK : Fox Blocks Millions of DISH Customers from Local Channels, Cable Networks
PU
02:18pHERA : Avviata la vendita di massime numero 14.426.407 azioni ordinarie Hera S.p.A.
PU
02:18pHERA : Announcement of sale of maximum of 14,426,407 ordinary shares of Hera S.p.A.
PU
02:18pGANNETT CO., INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:18pMicro Focus Vertica, Timescale, Microsoft, and MinIO named winners of 2019 Strata Data Awards in New York
BU
02:18pLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Premier, Inc.
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : cuts annual profit forecast on U.S. vaping backlash
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN Amro hit by Dutch money laundering investigation
3China criticizes new U.S. sanctions over Iranian oil deals
4NEL : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant for development of an advanced pilot production line for electrolysers
5China criticises new U.S. sanctions over Iranian oil deals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group