Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Aptinyx Inc.

10/29/2019 | 01:43pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky reminds investors that it has commenced an investigation of Aptinyx Inc. (“Aptinyx” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: APTX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

Aptinyx completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) of common stock in June 2018, generating gross proceeds of over $117 million and selling over 7.3 million shares of stock priced at $16.00 per share .  Then, on January 16, 2019, Aptinyx disclosed that its proposed treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy “did not demonstrate statistically significant separation from placebo on the primary endpoint, change in subjects’ average daily pain scores on the Numerical Rating Scale (NRS) during the final treatment week compared to baseline.”

On this news, Aptinyx’s stock price fell over 66% to close at $5.98 per share on January 16, 2019. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/aptinyx-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
