Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Under Armour, Inc.

11/04/2019 | 01:18pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky reminds investors that it has commenced an investigation of Under Armour, Inc. (“Under Armour” or “the Company”) (NYSE: UA) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 3, 2019, The Wall Street Journal published an article reporting that the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating Under Armour regarding whether the Company “shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell sharply. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/under-armour-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
