Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Under Armour, Inc.
11/04/2019 | 01:18pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky reminds investors that it has commenced an investigation of Under Armour, Inc. (“Under Armour” or “the Company”) (NYSE: UA) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.
On November 3, 2019, The Wall Street Journal published an article reporting that the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating Under Armour regarding whether the Company “shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier.”
On this news, the Company's stock price fell sharply.
