Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Baxter International Inc.

11/06/2019 | 11:06am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky reminds investors that it has commenced an investigation of Baxter International Inc. (“Baxter” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BAX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 24, 2019, Baxter disclosed an internal investigation relating to misstatements in the Company’s financial results.  According to Baxter’s filing with the Securities and Exhange Commission, “the Company expects to either amend its periodic reports previously filed with the SEC to include restated financial statements that correct those misstatements, or include in reports for future periods restated comparative financial statements that correct those misstatements”.

Following this news, Baxter’s share price dropped sharply during intraday trading. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/baxter-international-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
