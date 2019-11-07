Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Mylan N.V.

0
11/07/2019 | 10:57am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Mylan N.V. (“Mylan” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MYL) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

The investigation pertains to Company disclosures about its actions associated with restructuring and remediation activities at its Morgantown manufacturing plant in West Virginia. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/mylan-n-v-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
