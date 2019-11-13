Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Plantronics, Inc.
0
11/13/2019 | 05:31pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Plantronics, Inc. (“Plantronics” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PLT) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.
On November 5, 2019, Plantronics announced disappointing second quarter 2020 results, decreased its earnings guidance, and disclosed its plan to reduce channel inventory by $65 million.
On this news, the Company’s stock price fell nearly 37%. To obtain additional information, go to:
