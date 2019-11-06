Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Merger of Gores Holdings III, Inc. with Platinum Equity portfolio company PAE is Fair to Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 03:05pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Gores Holdings III, Inc. (“Gores” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRSH) stock prior to November 1, 2019.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the merger of Gores with Platinum Equity portfolio company PAE (“PAE” or the “Company”). Upon closing of the merger, this transaction will introduce PAE as a publicly listed company, and the consideration payable to the stockholders of PAE will consist of a combination of cash and shares of Gores Holdings III common stock. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/gores-holdings-iii-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Gores merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Gores breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether the merger with PAE undervalues Gores shares, thus unlawfully harming Gores shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:23pAMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES : Honors College Students Experience New Living-Learning Community at the University of Arizona by American Campus Communities
BU
03:23pUNDER ARMOUR Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Under Armour Inc.
BU
03:22pLUFTHANSA : crew strike set to go ahead on Thursday after court ruling
RE
03:20pPUMA EXPLORATION : launches a Precious Metals Evaluation Program (PMEP) on the Murray Brook Deposit
PU
03:17pASTRAZENECA : CALQUENCE® Data To Show Improved Progression-Free Survival In Phase III Front-Line Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia At ASH 2019 Annual Meeting
BU
03:16pQUAD LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Shareholders of its Investigation Into Quad/Graphics Inc.
PR
03:15pSKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT : ASX/NZX Announcement - Notice of NZX & ASX - Investor Day Presentation
PU
03:15pARBOR REALTY TRUST : Funds $39.3M Fannie Mae DUS® Green Rewards Loan in CA
PU
03:15pCISCO : introduces new Catalyst 1000 Series of switches
PU
03:13pCORBY SPIRIT AND WINE LIMITED : Announces Election of Directors
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : widens KPMG audit in effort to end accounting questions
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air gets lifeline to prove it can make money
3DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : reports results for the third quarter ended 27 September 201..
4IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : profit shrinks as regulators lambast vaping trend
5Oil prices fall on large U.S. crude build, delay in U.S.-China trade signing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group