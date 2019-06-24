Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Merger of NRC Group Holdings Corp. with US Ecology, Inc. is Fair to NRCG Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased NRC Group Holdings Corp. (“NRC Group” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: NRCG) stock prior to June 24, 2019.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the merger between of NRC Group and US Ecology, Inc. (“US Ecology”) (NASDAQGS: ECOL). When NRC Group and US Ecology merge, US Ecology stockholders will own approximately 70% of the combined company, and NRCG stockholders will own approximately 30% on a fully diluted basis. Under the terms of the deal, NRCG common stockholders will receive 0.196 shares of common stock of the new holding company for each share of NRCG common stock they own upon closing of the transaction, representing a price of $12.00 per share of NRCG stock. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/nrc-group-holdings-corp

 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The NRC Group merger investigation concerns whether the Board of NRC Group breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether the merger with US Ecology undervalues NRC Group shares, thus unlawfully harming NRC Group shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:27pTIZA LIFE : Newly Published Article Reporting Clinical Activity of Orally Administered OKT3, a Mouse Anti-CD3 Monoclonal Antibody, in Moderate to Severe Ulcerative Colitis Patients, Supports Tiziana's Oral Monoclonal Antibody Platform
BU
01:26pINSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Pine Bluff IT Expert Shows Local Teens the Path to Careers in Technology
PU
01:26p5G Live! 15 Commercial Standardized 5G Networks Worldwide
GL
01:25pEY announces Christopher Jaynes of Mersive Technologies named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award winner in the Mountain Desert region
GL
01:24pCzechs detect new Russian oil contamination, Slovakia finds no problem
RE
01:24pOCEANAGOLD : allowed to operate with expired FTAA
AQ
01:24pPHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Index almost flat ahead of G20 meet
AQ
01:24pNEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:24pFACEBOOK : Bitcoin trades above $11,000, after 10% weekend jump
RE
01:23pFACEBOOK : Bitcoin trades above $11,000, after 10% weekend jump
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Daimler slumps as diesel costs wipe out profit growth
2FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : confirms Huawei mail ban as new 'mistake' reignites Chinese ire
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4Oil prices down 1% as demand fears rise, Mideast tensions ease
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Bitcoin trades above $11,000, after 10% weekend jump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About