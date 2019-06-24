Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Merger of NRC Group Holdings Corp. with US Ecology, Inc. is Fair to NRCG Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased NRC Group Holdings Corp. (“NRC Group” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: NRCG) stock prior to June 24, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the merger between of NRC Group and US Ecology, Inc. (“US Ecology”) (NASDAQGS: ECOL). When NRC Group and US Ecology merge, US Ecology stockholders will own approximately 70% of the combined company, and NRCG stockholders will own approximately 30% on a fully diluted basis. Under the terms of the deal, NRCG common stockholders will receive 0.196 shares of common stock of the new holding company for each share of NRCG common stock they own upon closing of the transaction, representing a price of $12.00 per share of NRCG stock. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/nrc-group-holdings-corp

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The NRC Group merger investigation concerns whether the Board of NRC Group breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether the merger with US Ecology undervalues NRC Group shares, thus unlawfully harming NRC Group shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT: