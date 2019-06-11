Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Merger of Raytheon Company with United Technologies Corporation is Fair to RTN Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Raytheon Company (“Raytheon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RTN) stock prior to June 9, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the merger between of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation (“United Technologies”) (NYSE: UTX). Under the terms of the deal, Raytheon shareowners will receive 2.3348 shares in the combined company for each Raytheon share. Upon completion of the merger, United Technologies shareowners will own approximately 57 percent and Raytheon shareowners will own approximately 43 percent of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

The Raytheon merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Raytheon breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether the merger with United Technologies undervalues Raytheon shares, thus unlawfully harming Raytheon shareholders.

