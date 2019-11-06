Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Merger of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation with William Lyon Homes to is Fair to TMHC Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 01:21pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (“Taylor Morrison” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TMHC) stock prior to November 6, 2019.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the merger of Taylor Morrison with William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH). Under the terms of the deal, Taylor Morrison will acquire all of the outstanding shares of William Lyon Homes common stock for per share consideration of (1) $2.50 in cash and (2) 0.800 shares of Taylor Morrison common stock. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/taylor-morrison-home-corporation

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Taylor Morrison merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Taylor Morrison breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether the merger with William Lyon Homes undervalues Taylor Morrison shares, thus unlawfully harming Taylor Morrison shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:55pVIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES : Get Ready for the Holidays with a VNB Home Equity Line of Credit! Special Ends Soon!
PU
06:55pCORRECTION : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
06:55pVINCI : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 28 Oct to 01 Nov 2019
AQ
06:55pFOGCHAIN : IIROC Trade Resumption - FOG
AQ
06:53pPRSA-NY : Elects 2020 Chapter Leadership
BU
06:52pGATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:52pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:50pVINCI : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 21 Oct to 25 Oct 2019
AQ
06:49pDeluxe Completes Comprehensive Restructuring And Announces New Leadership
PR
06:48pCHEMED CORPORATION : to Present at the 2019 Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : widens KPMG audit in effort to end accounting questions
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air gets lifeline to prove it can make money
3IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : profit shrinks as regulators lambast vaping trend
4DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : reports results for the third quarter ended 27 September 201..
5AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : AHOLD DELHAIZE N : 3Q Net Sales Rose 2.9%

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group