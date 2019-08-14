Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Alcentra Capital Corporation to Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Alcentra Capital Corporation (“Alcentra” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGS: ABDC) stock prior to August 13, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Alcentra to Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (“Crescent BDC”). Under the terms of the deal, shareholders will receive a total of $3.1784 in cash and 0.4041 shares of Crescent BDC common stock for each share of Alcentra they hold. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/alcentra-capital-corporation

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Alcentra merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Alcentra breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Crescent BDC is underpaying for Alcentra shares, thus unlawfully harming Alcentra shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C.

