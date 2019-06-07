Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Barnes & Noble, Inc. to Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is Fair to Shareholders

06/07/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Barnes & Noble, Inc. (“Barnes & Noble” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BKS) stock prior to June 7, 2019.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Barnes & Noble to Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited. Under the terms of the deal, stockholders of Barnes & Noble will receive $6.50 in cash for each share of Barnes & Noble stock that they hold. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/barnes-noble-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Barnes & Noble merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Barnes & Noble breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is underpaying for Barnes & Noble shares, thus unlawfully harming Barnes & Noble shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
