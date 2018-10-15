Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Cambium Learning Group, Inc. to Affiliates of Veritas Capital is Fair to Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 06:42pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (“Cambium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABCD) stock prior to October 15, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Cambium to affiliates of Veritas Capital for $14.50 in cash per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/cambium-learning-group-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Cambium merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Cambium breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Veritas Capital is underpaying for Cambium shares, thus unlawfully harming Cambium shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:54pFASTENER DISTRIBUTION HOLDINGS : Announces the Acquisition of PDQ Airspares
BU
07:53pDASSAULT WILL RAISE PRODUCTION RATES ON CERTAIN MODELS : Ceo
RE
07:52pCANADIAN FIRMS OPTIMISTIC EVEN BEFORE NEW TRADE DEAL : Survey -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:51pLOCKTON : chooses agency veteran to lead communications and external affairs
PR
07:48pLinde says FTC's Commissioners looking into merger
RE
07:48pINTEL : and Simacan Combine in Effort to Ease Congestion Caused by Freight Traffic
PU
07:48pRLJ ENTERTAINMENT : ACORN TV’S HOLIDAY GIFTS FOR BRITISH TV LOVERS
PU
07:48pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Namaste Technologies Inc. Investors (NXTTF)
BU
07:46pIndependent Bank Elevates Barry Kromann and Marshall Boyd in Fort Worth
GL
07:45pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Adient plc Investors (ADNT)
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Saudi ties unnerve investors as shares drop 8 percent
2CONVATEC GROUP : ConvaTec shares plunge on profit warning and CEO departure
3VOLVO : VOLVO : UK automation picks up as flow of European workers slows ahead of Brexit
4SUPERDRY PLC : Superdry shares under water, blames weather and forex for profit alert
5HARRIS CORPORATION : HARRIS : Defense contractors Harris, L3 Technologies to merge

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.