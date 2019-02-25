Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Ipsen is Fair to Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 10:51am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Clementia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGS: CMTA) stock prior to February 25, 2019.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Clementia to Ipsen for US$25 per share. In addition, shareholders will receive a Contingent Value Right of US$6.00 per share payable upon completion of certain benchmarks. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/clementia-pharmaceuticals-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Clementia merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Clementia breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Ipsen is underpaying for Clementia shares, thus unlawfully harming Clementia shareholders. Clementia’s largest shareholder, OrbiMed Private Investments IV, LP, has already agreed to tender its shares.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:09pBelden Unveils Fiber Optic Assembly Center of Excellence in Montréal
BU
04:08pSilicon Valley Investment Club Hosts World Class Capital Gains Tax-Deferral Panel
PR
04:08pBANK OF AMERICA : to Drop Merrill Lynch Name From Investment Bank
DJ
04:07pHOLLYFRONTIER : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
04:07pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Mopar® at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show
PU
04:07pDAKTRONICS : Selected for LED Installation in Times Square
PU
04:06pU.S. AUTO SALES SEEN FALLING IN FEBRUARY : J.D. Power, LMC Automotive
RE
04:06p"H&M LOVES NY" CAMPAIGN : A Love Letter To NYC
PR
04:06pBANK VTB : Turkcell obtains $150mn syndicated loan as analysts warn of tougher year
AQ
04:06pTelecom Italia Readies Vote on Vivendi Proposal to Oust Five Elliott-Backed Board Members -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : In a shift, Buffett says focus on Berkshire's stock price
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Huawei says Trump 'clear and correct' on 5G as trade deadline looms
3BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Persimmon shares drop after house-funding scheme practices come under fire
4COVESTRO : Covestro warns earnings could halve as competition heats up
5ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : Weak investment climate main 5G risk, not security fears - Ericsson

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.